Kriti Sanon fangirls over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava avatar, she sends love to Mimi

Actor Kriti Sanon is raving about Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of Samantha's song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava playing on her music app and shared warm compliments for Samantha.

“Love this song. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, you are on fire girl,” she wrote. Samantha, too, reposted her message on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mimi (pink heart emojis) Thank you.”

Kriti Sanon played a surrogate named Mimi in the hit Netflix film that released last year. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is a song from Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Samantha made a special appearance in the film with the colourful dance number.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Samantha wrote that playing ‘sexy’ on screen has been the hardest task. “I played good , I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Samantha's reaction to Kriti Sanon's post.

Telugu action thriller Pushpa: The Rise opened theatrically on December 17 to a thundering response at the box office. The film was also released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise is written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame.

It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut. The film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is scheduled to begin production this year.

Samantha recently signed her first international project with director Philip John, with titles such as Downton Abbey to his credit. She will reportedly play a bisexual woman in the film.

Kriti has multiple films in the pipeline as well. She will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya and with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Panday.

