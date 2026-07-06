Lakshmi Manchu reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh imitating her accented English. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh recently went on The Honest Townhall to promote her recent Prime Video release Isakapatnam. She spoke about her childhood memories with the Manchu family and studying at a school owned by Mohan Babu. When she imitated Lakshmi Manchu’s accented English, here’s how she reacted.

Aishwarya Rajesh talks about her childhood memories with Manchu family

Lakshmi Manchu and Aishwarya Rajesh have known each other for years.

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Aishwarya studied at Sri Vidyanikethan in Chennai, and when asked about the family, she revealed that her eldest brother studied with Manchu Manoj and was close to him. She said, “Manoj and my oldest brother were classmates and friends; he’s no more now. Whenever he sees me, he tells me, don’t feel bad that Raghavendra isn’t here. I’m always here for you. I think it’s a very sweet thing for Manoj to tell. I also recall how Manoj and Vishnu were climbing on a beautiful tree on campus and chatting.” She also said that she was only in fifth grade when Manoj was in eleventh grade, so he never played his trademark pranks on her.

Lakshmi Manchu reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh imitating her accent

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{{^usCountry}} She also spoke about how Lakshmi would come to school to create awareness about cleanliness. “Manchu akka also…Lakshmi akka (elder sister) also would come to school. I still remember how she would return from the US. She used to take the mike and say (imitates her accent), I want to tell all the kids to not put the chocolate wrappers. You should take and put it in the dustbin…she used to talk in that US accent. I can never forget that. She would talk so stylishly while asking us to keep the campus clean.” Lakshmi reacted to the video the townhall account posted on Instagram. Taking it sportingly, she commented, “Oseyyyy (Oye),” with laughter and red heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spoke about how Lakshmi would come to school to create awareness about cleanliness. “Manchu akka also…Lakshmi akka (elder sister) also would come to school. I still remember how she would return from the US. She used to take the mike and say (imitates her accent), I want to tell all the kids to not put the chocolate wrappers. You should take and put it in the dustbin…she used to talk in that US accent. I can never forget that. She would talk so stylishly while asking us to keep the campus clean.” Lakshmi reacted to the video the townhall account posted on Instagram. Taking it sportingly, she commented, “Oseyyyy (Oye),” with laughter and red heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Recent work

After the 2025 films Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, Aishwarya starred in the Prime Video web series Isakapatnam and the ETV Win web series Pakashala Pantham. She has a film titled Oh..! Sukumari lined up for release. Lakshmi was a contestant on The Traitors India last year. This year, she starred in Pookie and Lechindi Mahila Lokam. She will soon judge the show Top Telugu Influencer on Aha. Viva Harsha is her fellow judge, while Rashmi Gautham hosts it. Lakshmi was recently in the news for remarking that ‘nobody supported her’ when a journalist commented on her dressing last year.