Leaked picture of Prabhas from Salaar sets gets internet buzzing, fans of actor request not to spread it online. See pic

Prabhas has joined hands with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for the first time in upcoming bilingual action film Salaar. On Tuesday, a picture from the film's shoot, featuring Prabhas, was leaked online, sparking much excitment among the actor's fans. The picture, in which Prabhas can be seen lighting a cigarette, was widely circulated on social media. It is unclear when the picture is from though. Prabhas is expected to resume shooting for the project from May onwards. Also read: Prabhas on disappointing response to Radhe Shyam: 'Maybe Covid or maybe we missed something in script'

On Tuesday night, the leaked still surfaced on social media. It appears that the picture that was clicked in between a shot and Prabhas can be seen lighting a cigarette. Many of the accounts that shared the picture on social media were later suspended and the picture was taken down in other places. Industry insiders say the film's producers are closely guarding Prabhas' look from the film and are hence, trying to plug such leaks.

The leaked picture of Prabhas from Salaar's sets.

The leak was enough to get the fans talking. Many of them appreciated Prabhas' look in the picture. Many fans, however, requested each other to not circulate the image, since accounts that did so were getting suspended. Others also advised those doing it to not spoil the excitement around the film.

Salaar is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm. The film, which is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, is being directed by Prasanth, who is fresh of the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

The film also marks the first time Shruti Haasan has been cast opposite Prabhas. It also features Prithviraj Sukumar and Jagapathi Babu. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth had tweeted while announcing the film.

Recently, during the promotions of KGF: Chapter 2, Prasanth revealed that about 30% of Salaar's shoot has been completed. Meanwhile, Prabhas recently commenced work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with the film, which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

