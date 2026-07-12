Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni film surpasses Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga lifetime earnings

Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Murali Kishor Abburu’s Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, was released in theatres on July 10. The film has grossed over ₹35 crore in two days of release and will surpass the lifetime collection of Nagarjuna’s 2024 hit Naa Saami Ranga.

Lenin worldwide box office collection

Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni plays the lead in the rustic drama.

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Annapurna Studios, which presented the film, announced on Sunday that Lenin has grossed ₹37.2 crore worldwide in two days of its release. “The word of mouth is doing wonders. The audience is doing the rest. 37.2 CR+ Worldwide Gross in just 2 days. #LENIN is marching from strength to strength. #BlockbusterLENIN,” they wrote, sharing a poster of Akhil from the film on their social media.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Lenin collected ₹15.30 crore net and ₹17.60 crore gross worldwide in two days. Adding the ₹5.80 crore from overseas, the worldwide gross stands at ₹23.40 crore as per the website. However, if we go by the reported numbers of the film’s team, it will surpass the lifetime collection of Naa Saami Ranga, which brought in ₹37.32 crore. It will also surpass Akhil’s 2021 film, Most Eligible Bachelor’s ₹38 crore collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Lenin collected ₹15.30 crore net and ₹17.60 crore gross worldwide in two days. Adding the ₹5.80 crore from overseas, the worldwide gross stands at ₹23.40 crore as per the website. However, if we go by the reported numbers of the film’s team, it will surpass the lifetime collection of Naa Saami Ranga, which brought in ₹37.32 crore. It will also surpass Akhil’s 2021 film, Most Eligible Bachelor’s ₹38 crore collection. {{/usCountry}}

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Lenin already beat the collections of Akhil’s previous films, Agent and Mr Majnu, which brought in ₹13.40 crore and ₹19.40 crore, respectively.

About Lenin

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, and jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. It stars Akhil and Bhagyashri along with Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao and others in key roles. The film was released on July 10 to mixed reviews.

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Before the film’s release, Akhil had received an outpouring of support from those in the film industry, including from his former sister-in-law, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Wishing #Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already,” wrote Samantha on her Instagram Stories, to which he replied, “Thank you so much Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes.”

Naga Chaitanya also cheered for Akhil on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN.” After giving Akhil the biggest opening of his career, it remains to be seen how Lenin will fare.