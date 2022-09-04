Liger producer Charmme Kaur takes break from social media after film's box office failure: 'Live and let Live'

Liger producer Charmme Kaur has announced that she is taking a break from social media. She took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share the news, and said that she is confident the production house Puri Connects will bounce back. It comes after Liger failed to perform well at the box office. Also Read| Fans praise Vijay Deverakonda’s hard work in Liger prep video, say he deserved better

Charmme, who co-founded Puri Connects with Liger's director Puri Jagannadh, first shared news of her social media hiatus on her Twitter account. She wrote, "Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better...until then, Live and let Live." She shared a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram account as well. Puri Connects had co-produced Liger alongside Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, among others, released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The movie, promoted as a pan-India film by the makers, also marked Vijay's Bollywood debut.

Liger registered a strong opening with a ₹33 crore collection on day one but soon crashed at the box office. Warangal Srinu, the south India region distributor of Liger, argued that the sports drama was sabotaged and there was a concerted campaign against the film.

Referring to boycott calls for Liger ahead of its release, told the Times of India, "The movie industry is going through a very bad phase and social media users who are members of the unjustified ban culture that has come to dominate, should be ignored. There seems to be a concerted campaign against us, almost every day. This is totally uncalled for. See the film and if you don't like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven't seen it?"

Charmme Kaur worked as an actor for several years after making her debut with the Telugu film Nee Thodu Kavali in 2002. She worked predominantly in Telugu films but also appeared in films in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. She started working as a producer in 2015, which also marked the year her last films Mantra 2 and 10 Enradhukulla (cameo) were released.

