Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy wishes she finished watching Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj: ‘So hit by trauma’

Telugu filmmaker Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, has spoken up in support of Honey Trehan’s Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj. The much-delayed film was released on Zee5 recently, only to be taken down within two days. Nandini wrote about the film’s impact on her and wished she had finished watching it before it was removed. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut)

Nandini Reddy stands with team Satluj

Honey Trehan's Satluj stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Diljit Dosanjh.

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On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nandini posted a video of people from Punjab coming together to watch the film during a public screening. She also posted another video of an Instagram user who predicted the film’s removal, writing, “Watch this ASAP. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest movies of Modern times. The performance Of Diljit Dosanjh and Entire cast will blow your mind. Special Mention to Savinderpal Vicky .. He is phenomenal. Watch it guys as soon as possible before it getting ban.”

Re-posting the video on her Instagram, Nandini wrote that she had to stop watching the film due to the impact it had on her, “Started watching this stunning film .... Stopped before the last 30 minutes to take a break and watch it the next day because I was so hit by the trauma in it .... I wish i had completed it.” She also praised Honey and Diljit, writing, “If we don't have the spaces to tell the truth no matter how painful then what is the meaning of freedom in this country (folded hands emojis) .. more power to you @diljitdosanjh @honeytrehan.”

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Nandini Reddy posted in support of Satluj.

Why was Satluj taken down?

{{^usCountry}} Zee5 released a statement on Sunday evening after the film was taken down, but offered no explanation why. They wrote: “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zee5 released a statement on Sunday evening after the film was taken down, but offered no explanation why. They wrote: “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” {{/usCountry}}

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When numerous social media users began circulating pirated versions of the film on social media, they wrote, “We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours – don’t support piracy.” On the day of the film’s release, Diljit had predicted that it would be taken down on Monday. After its takedown, he encouraged people to download and watch it.

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Satluj tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, finding out about police atrocities and the alleged killing and illegal cremation of 25,000 people.