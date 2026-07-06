Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy wishes she finished watching Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj: ‘So hit by trauma’
Honey Trehan's Satluj, previously titled Punjab '95, was removed from Zee5 within hours of it being released. Nandini Reddy says this.
Telugu filmmaker Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, has spoken up in support of Honey Trehan’s Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj. The much-delayed film was released on Zee5 recently, only to be taken down within two days. Nandini wrote about the film’s impact on her and wished she had finished watching it before it was removed. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut)
Nandini Reddy stands with team Satluj
On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nandini posted a video of people from Punjab coming together to watch the film during a public screening. She also posted another video of an Instagram user who predicted the film’s removal, writing, “Watch this ASAP. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest movies of Modern times. The performance Of Diljit Dosanjh and Entire cast will blow your mind. Special Mention to Savinderpal Vicky .. He is phenomenal. Watch it guys as soon as possible before it getting ban.”
Re-posting the video on her Instagram, Nandini wrote that she had to stop watching the film due to the impact it had on her, “Started watching this stunning film .... Stopped before the last 30 minutes to take a break and watch it the next day because I was so hit by the trauma in it .... I wish i had completed it.” She also praised Honey and Diljit, writing, “If we don't have the spaces to tell the truth no matter how painful then what is the meaning of freedom in this country (folded hands emojis) .. more power to you @diljitdosanjh @honeytrehan.”
Why was Satluj taken down?
Zee5 released a statement on Sunday evening after the film was taken down, but offered no explanation why. They wrote: “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”
When numerous social media users began circulating pirated versions of the film on social media, they wrote, “We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours – don’t support piracy.” On the day of the film’s release, Diljit had predicted that it would be taken down on Monday. After its takedown, he encouraged people to download and watch it.
Satluj tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, finding out about police atrocities and the alleged killing and illegal cremation of 25,000 people.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.