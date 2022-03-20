Mahesh Babu 'couldn't be prouder' of 'rockstar' daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as he releases her debut music video Penny

Mahesh Babu wrote a sweet note for his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as he unveiled the video of the song Penny from his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and its video marks Sitara's first appearance in movies. The actor released the song through his Twitter account on Sunday. It has received a lot of compliments from his fans since then, with many praising Sitara's dance moves. Also Read| Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is 'stealing the show' in music video debut, fans say 'already a star'

Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu wrote that the song is "special" for him as it also features his nine-year-old daughter Sitara, whom he shares with his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar. He tweeted, "#Penny... a very special one for me!! Couldn't be prouder, my rockstar! #SitaraGhattamaneni." The music video of the song features Mahesh Babu and Sitara dancing in separate settings surrounded by several background dancers, though it doesn't show them together.

The actor's fans praised his and Sitara's performance, with one writing, "You looking very handsome sir.. Sitara performance outstanding." Another fan wrote, "Sir this is song is perfect for you the lyrics were so nice his market is global I am in loop with this song and #sitaraghattamaneni wow super grace." A third one was all praises for Sitara's debut performance. "Sorry to say Mahesh anna, Sitara papa dominates you."

Sitara Ghattamaneni shared a link to the song on her Instagram account. She also shared a poster of the song featuring her father, and wrote, "#Penny is live now!! Had so much fun filming this.. Hope you guys like it," adding pink heart emoji.

Several fans referred to her as "Sitara papa," in reference to Mahesh's 'Sita Papa' nickname for her, as they praised the music video. A fan wrote on Sitara's post, "Suppppperb Situ papa....My Mahesh is always rocking... But you are the special attraction of the song." Another commented, "You just rocked it."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Parasuram, is scheduled for a release on May 12. The movie will mark the first time that Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh.

