Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar pose with his father in family photo, miss his late mother Indira Devi

Actor Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died a couple of weeks ago after she was hospitalised for her illness. In her latest Instagram post, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture in which Mahesh and herself can be seen posing with their children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni. The family photo also featured his father, veteran actor Krishna. Namrata also shared a heartfelt post in which she wrote that the late Indira Devi would have been in this family photo, but from now on she will stay in their hearts. She died on September 28, at the age of 70. Also read: Mahesh Babu shares post for late mom Indira Devi

Namrata Shirodkar’s post read, “Life comes a full circle as they say... and this now is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu (Indira Devi)… You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives… I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world. We know she's here protecting our family… Love, love and more love to you mummy."

Namrata Shirodkar shared a family photo with Mahesh Babu, their kids and the actor's father.

Fans took to the comments section of the post, and called Mahesh’s family photo as the picture of the day. Namrata’s sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Family.” She added heart emojis to her comment. A person wrote, “Love and prayers for your family and be strong.” A comment also read, “Pic of the day!”

Indira Devi had been suffering from illness from quite some time, as per a statement released from the Ghattamaneni family soon after her demise. Soon after her demise, fans offered their condolences on social media. A person wrote, "Rest in peace amma (mother)!! Stay strong anna (brother) Mahesh Babu." A tweet also read, "God please give enough strength to Mahesh Babu. Always with you anna." Another person tweeted, "Om shanti Indira garu (a term used to show respect to an elder). Stay strong Mahesh Babu anna. My condolence to Gattamaneni family." Another fan wrote, “Everything may be replaceable except mom's love. So sad to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu's mom. RIP Indira Devi garu. Stay Strong anna Mahesh Babu.”

