Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer partially leaked online, angry fans question production house

Parts from the trailer of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata were leaked on social media on Sunday, ahead of the official trailer launch on Monday evening. After clips from the trailer began circulating on social media, fans of Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express their anger over the leak. They said that the makers of the movie should have been more careful. Also read: Mahesh Babu brings home Audi electric car worth ₹1.19 crore, bats for 'clean green, sustainable future'

Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the role of a loan agent. In one of the leaked clips, Mahesh can be seen holding a bunch of keys in what appears to be an action scene from the movie. As per reports, 13 seconds of footage from the trailer has been leaked. Fans have expressed their anger over the leak.

Many fans pointed out that this is not an isolated incident. This is the third instance of a leak from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Previously, parts of the songs Kalaavathi and Penny were leaked before they were officially launched.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to release on May 28. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. It marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

The makers recently filmed a grand song to mark the completion of the project, wherein they erected a massive set in Ramoji Film City. The team had teased fans with two pictures from the shoot sets. As per the film’s composer SS Thaman, it’ll be a mass song.

In a statement, the composer said that he has provided a ‘different’ album for the film. As of now, two songs from the movie have been released. Sekhar Master had overseen the choreography of the songs.

