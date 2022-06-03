Major review: Adivi Sesh pays moving, if not perfect, tribute to 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major is not the first film to be made on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, which turned the city into a war zone. However, what differentiates it from the other movies is its focuses on the life of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – played to a tee by Adivi Sesh – who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel. This is a powerful story of a fallen hero, whose sacrifice effectively answers the film’s core point – what does it mean to be a soldier? Read more: Mahesh Babu's film starring Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will give you Shershaah flashbacks

As much as Major is about the sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film’s tender and likable moments lie in seeing him growing up – from a young boy who dreams of joining the Navy to realising his love for the uniform, when he joins the Indian Army. It’s this initial phase that makes Major work more as a drama, than just as an action film about a patriot. The film has plenty of action, when the story shifts to the Taj Mahal Hotel. But the build-up to the terror attacks and how it allows Sandeep to transform from a young man to a fearless soldier makes it more real.

Despite its predictable plot, Major is a film with which you connect on an emotional level. The credit goes to Adivi Sesh, who has also co-written the film. He made sure this was not just another war movie with jingoism.

Sesh is terrific as Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and he slips into the role with a lot of conviction. The fact that he’s spent a lot of time developing and working on the story has allowed him to transform into Sandeep effortlessly. The moments involving Sandeep’s parents – played by Prakash Raj and Revathi – also work beautifully in the film’s crucial moments, especially towards the climax, which leaves you emotionally charged.

Film: Major

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and Revathi

