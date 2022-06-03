Major Unnikrishnan's mom gets teary-eyed, dad says watching Adivi Sesh's Major brought 'back all good memories'

Major, a film based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai attacks hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, released on June 3. The late Major's father K Unnikrishnan, and mother Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan watched the Adivi Sesh-starrer film and said that it is a "good reflection of what we have seen and suffered". (Also read: Adivi Sesh wishes Revathi, who will star in Major, on her birthday)

K Unnikrishnan said , “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well made film and I must congratulate the entire team of Major through the bottom of my heart. ”

“Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of Major deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing. The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of Major," he added. The late Major's mother stood by, with tears in her eyes.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a decorated NSG Commando, who laid down his life while trying to save lives during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Adivi Sesh plays the titular role in the film, which is directed by Sashi Karan Tikka.

The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and it has released in Malayalam as well. It also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

Talking about the film, Adivi had told PTI in a pre-release interview, “I don’t think I will be done (with Major) because I am having conversations around this that I have never had before. I am still not done with Major in the sense that I am not done with him (Major Unnikrishnan). I am done making the film, I am not done with his spirit and I never will be. He has changed me as a person and made me so much less selfish."

