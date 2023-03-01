Man slaps girlfriend in public, actor Naga Shaurya tells him to apologise: 'She is your lover but you can't misbehave'

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya, who is gearing up for the release of his film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, impressed internet after a video clip in which he can be seen coming to the rescue of a girl from her abusive boyfriend. On Wednesday, Naga Shaurya was spotted on a busy road in Hyderabad asking the man to apologise to his girlfriend after he slapped her. Also read: Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony in Bengaluru with traditional touches; first pics out

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Shaurya can be seen holding the hand of the man and asking him to apologise to his girlfriend. The actor told the man, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. Shaurya continued to ask him to apologise to her, regardless. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,” Shaurya said to the man. Onlookers could also be seen telling the man to apologise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several people praised Shaurya’s gesture in the comments section of the video shared on Twitter. One user wrote, “You have my respect brother (sic).” Another one tweeted, “Hats off to Naga Shaurya. Immense respect for what you’ve done. Like most people, he didn’t let this slide thinking it’s a public issue.” However, some Twitter users wondered if this could be a promotional stunt for Shaurya’s upcoming release. His film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi will be released in theatres on March 17. Co-starring Malvika Nair, it is directed by Srinivas Avasarala.

Last November, Shaurya fainted on the set of his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and a severe case of dehydration. The incident happened just days before his wedding. As per reports, he fainted after being on an intense non-liquid diet and spending a lot of hours in the gym to achieve a six-pack look for his role in the movie, which is being directed by first-time director SS Arunachalam. Shaurya recently married Bangalore-based businesswoman Anusha N Shetty on November 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.