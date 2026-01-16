Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 4: Chiranjeevi film earns 4X Prabhas' The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 4: Chiranjeevi’s triumphant return to the big screens with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is going from strength to strength with each passing day. The action comedy has now earned over ₹100 crore net in India and ₹150 crore gross worldwide, making it the first hit of the year for Indian cinema. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 4: Chiranjeevi in a still from the film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a great Sankranti festive period. It earned ₹19.50 crore on Wednesday and ₹22 crore on Thursday in the domestic market. This has taken its India earnings to ₹101.85 crore net ( ₹122 crore gross). The film has also earned over $4 million in the overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross easily past ₹150 crore. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is now closing in on the other big Telugu release of the year - Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. The horror comedy has earned ₹191 crore worldwide, but has stalled at the box office due to negative word of mouth. The Chiranjeevi film should catch up to it, and surpass it this weekend itself.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu vs The Raja Saab While the release of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and The Raja Saab ahead of Sankranti was never billed as a clash, it ended up being one because of the unexpected good performance of the former and the crash-and-burn performance of the latter. The Prabhas film opened at ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day, last Friday. But after that, it slowed down considerably, dropping to single-figure collections by Monday itself. On that day, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu released, earning ₹65 crore worldwide. Since then, the film has shown no signs of slowing down. On the two Sankranti holidays (Wednesday and Thursday), Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned over ₹43 crore domestically, four times as much as The Raja Saab managed in the same time period.