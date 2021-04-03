Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mithila Palkar to make Telugu debut with Oh My Kadavule remake, see pic from set
telugu cinema

Mithila Palkar to make Telugu debut with Oh My Kadavule remake, see pic from set

Mithila Palkar of Little Things will soon be seen in her Telugu debut movie. She will be part of Oh My Kadavule remake.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Mithila Palkar will be seen in her first Telugu movie.

Actor Mithila Palkar will be making her Telugu debut with the upcoming yet-untitled remake of Tamil romantic comedy, Oh My Kadavule. Mithila, who will be paired with Vishwak Sen, has joined the sets on Friday in Hyderabad.

Mithila, who is popular for her work in films such as Katti Batti, Muramba and most recently in Netflix film Tribhanga, will be reprising Ritika Singh’s role from the original.

On Saturday, a picture from the sets of the film was shared by the film’s executive producer Vamsi Kaka on his Instagram page.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Happy Birthday Nithiin: Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro

Pawan Kalyan fans cause chaos to watch Vakeel Saab trailer, break glass door

Allu Arjun celebrates Holi with family, see pic

Raai Laxmi: Kannada cinema has undergone a massive change, it now has pan India appeal

Released last year, Oh My Kadavule was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing God in a cameo role.

Ashok's character is given another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman. Vani Bhojan played the second leading lady.

Ashwath Marimuthu will direct the remake as well. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. While Vishwak will play the lead role in the remake, filmmaker Tharun Bhascker will write the dialogues. Vijay Sethupathi, as per sources, might reprise his own role from the original.

Oh My Kadavule was a box-office hit. It won praise from all quarters and even earned appreciation from actor Mahesh Babu. He called it a brilliantly written and directed film.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu had tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mithila palkar telugu film

Related Stories

health

Mithila Palkar spills the beans on her life on social media and more

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
bollywood

Mithila Palkar: I was just very greedy to be an actor, medium didn’t matter

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP