Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Digital platform is what can be attributed to Mithila Palkar’s popularity. The actor admits that while she owes it to the OTT medium, that is not going to stop her from dabbling in big screen projects.
“When digital came along, the kind of content that was being made was what I wanted to do. I am glad that I got to be a part of that digital revolution. Personally I lack the vision or foresight about what this would have eventually become but I am glad where it stands now. I am glad that the internet is now a medium of entertainment. I just viewed it as an opportunity,” says Palkar, whose full-fledged Bollywood debut was with Karwaan (2018).
With the boom in the digital space, more and more actors from Bollywood, those that have so far stayed away from it, are showing keen interest in it. So what happens with people like her?
“I think this is the most interesting time to be a part of the industry because we all are in the same playground, which is makes it most exciting. That is what we have all struggled for so many years and it is great that we are finally here to tell stories that we want to. We don’t want to tell stories of a hero and heroine. We have started telling stories about people. It is great that we can all collaborate and all mediums are intermingling,” shares Palkar.
However, the actor, who has been a part of web series like Little Things, Girl in the City and web films such as Chopsticks and the recent Tribhanga, adds, “Will that stop me from doing films? No. Just because I do OTT does not mean I will not take films up. I will obviously want to see myself on the 70mm screen. It is now amazing to see that we are all working together and there is no films actor and OTT actor demarcation. It is all going to change and it is already changing.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox