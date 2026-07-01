Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu says goodbye to her six-pack as she shows off growing baby bump

From flaunting her abs to showing off her baby bump, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing motherhood with a smile. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, recently gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump and playfully bid farewell to her six-pack abs.

Samantha flaunts pregnant belly

Last month, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

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On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

The candid shot is focused on her growing baby bump. She is dressed in a fitted black outfit and cradled a large cushion beside her bump. However, it was her pregnancy belly that took centre stage. She captioned the Story, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you," with an upside-down face emoji, playfully bidding farewell to her abs as she gets ready to embrace motherhood.

The picture appears to have been taken while Samantha was relaxing at home. With a book and a water bottle placed on the table in front of her, the picture captured a moment as the actor took some time to unwind during her pregnancy.

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{{^usCountry}} Her light-hearted take on pregnancy struck a chord with fans, who took to social media to share congratulatory wishes, heart emojis, and messages celebrating the mom-to-be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her light-hearted take on pregnancy struck a chord with fans, who took to social media to share congratulatory wishes, heart emojis, and messages celebrating the mom-to-be. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha's Insta Story.

{{^usCountry}} Samantha confirms pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha confirms pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last month, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, Samantha confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Last year, she began posting Raj's pictures on her social media before they tied the knot on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the news ahead of their October anniversary amid speculation that they had split. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they parted ways.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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