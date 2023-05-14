Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up about her decision to become a mother: Not trying to conform to society's expectation

Entrepreneur-philanthropist Upasana Konidela, who is married to actor Ram Charan, is currently in her third trimester and is ‘due in July’. Before Ram and Upasana welcome their first baby together, she took to Instagram on Sunday to share a Mother's Day post. Sharing a photo of herself showing her baby bump in a black outfit, Upasana said she 'embraced motherhood for all the right reasons'. Also read: Ram Charan and Upasana are due in July

In June last year, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Later in the year, Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, announced that his son and daughter-in-law were about to become parents. Since then, Upasana has been open about her pregnancy journey and has been documenting it all on Instagram – from her baby showers to romantic holidays with Ram.

To mark Mother's Day 2023, she shared a photo of herself, and wrote along with it, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit (in). My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first Mother's Day.”

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on her post, "Happy Mother’s Day beautiful (heart emoji)." New mom, actor Kajal Aggarwal also commented, "Happy Mother’s Day lovely mommy." A comment on Upasana's post also read, "So happy for you sweetheart."

Last month, speaking about her future child, Upasana had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "Like every parent, we (herself and Ram) are also excited. The child will be allowed the freedom to be themselves, but with a certain set of guidelines and responsibility that they actually carry forward because sometimes fame comes with a huge responsibility and it must be valued.”

She had further opened up about motherhood, and said, "Why should motherhood be different from any other time in your life? I do have a lot of help but the thing is that I also want to be a hands-on mother. While being a hands-on mother, I want to try and strike the absolute balance between taking care of my child and my career at the same time. I’m still figuring out how I can use myself as an example to get more women back into the workforce as soon as possible without compromising the well-being of their child.”

Ram Charan and Upasana married in a grand wedding in June 2012. Earlier in March, they were together in the US for Oscars 2023, where Ram Charan-starrer RRR's song Naatu Naatu won an award.

