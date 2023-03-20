Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj recalls Rihanna approached him for pics at Oscars as he was too shy

It's been over a week since RRR's Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. While composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award at the 95th Academy Awards, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the Telugu song on the Oscar stage, just like the other nominees, including singer-actor Rihanna. Rahul recently recalled their meetup with the Grammy award winner and fellow nominee and how she approached them and started the conversation. (Also read: Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj meet Rihanna at Oscars, thank her for 'appreciating' performance)

Rihanna and singer Rahul Sipligunj met up after the Best Original Song category winner was announced.

A few days after the ceremony, Rahul had shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram. His caption read, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart (red heart emoji) Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue (red heart emoji)." In the photo, Rahul has worn a black Indian outfit while Rihanna donned a pale green off-the-shoulder silk bustier and skirt, with matching leather gloves.

Speaking to Indian Express, the singer recalled how he and Kaala were initially too shy to ask her for a photo, but luckily she was the one who initiated the conversation after Naatu Naatu won the Oscar. He said, "Our green rooms were next to each other and we were going back to our green room and she was coming out of hers. When we were walking towards her, me and Kaala Bhairava were discussing that we want to take a picture. She was observing that these two guys wanted to take a picture but were too shy to ask for it.

He continued, "Then she came forward and appreciated us and clicked pictures with us. She was so humble and a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She said, ‘Guys, you performed really well and congratulations for winning an Oscar for Naatu Naatu’."

Rahul and Kaala had rehearsed Naatu Naatu for four days in order to be able to perform on the global stage. Actor Deepika Padukone had introduced the song on stage as she attended the ceremony as a presenter for the 95th edition.

