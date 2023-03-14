Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj meet Rihanna at Oscars, thank her for 'appreciating' performance

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, who performed Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, met Rihanna backstage and have shared their experience on Twitter. Both of them took to Twitter to share their experience of meeting Rihanna, who too performed her song Lift Me Up from Wakanda Forever. Her song was also nominated in the Best Original song category and lost to Naatu Naatu. Also read: Naatu Naatu creates history with Oscar win, is 1st ever Indian song to do so

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaala Bhairava took to Twitter to share a group picture and his experience of meeting Rihanna. In the picture, the trio behind the song Naatu Naatu, including choreographer Prem Rakshit, can be seen posing with Rihanna.

He said this memory is going to stay in his heart forever. “I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna. Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Sipligunj also took to Twitter to share his excitement over meeting Rihanna. He wrote: “Wow! Met an most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock by seeing your humbleness @rihanna and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone introduced the Naatu Naatu performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song’s name. Naatu Naatu became the first Indian song to win an Oscar.

Naatu Naatu is a high-energy dance number from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Both the actors and the filmmaker attended the Oscars. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.