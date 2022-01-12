Naga Chaitanya opens up on divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for first time: 'If she is happy, I am happy'. Watch

Actor Naga Chaitanya has opened up for the first time about his divorce with ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple announced their separation on their social media accounts in October last year. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha issued a statement on October 2 as they ended their nearly four-year-long marriage.

During a media interaction for promotions of his film Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya said, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation.”

Last year, his statement had read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

In December speaking with Filmfare, Samantha spoke about ending her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. "I still have to live my life'. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was," she had said.

Samantha was recently seen in actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. She featured in a special song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava along with Allu Arjun. The actor will make her international debut with a film titled The Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in Bangarraju alongside his father-actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, and Krithi Shetty. The film has been directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

He also has Laal Singh Chaddha which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14 this year. The film also features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

