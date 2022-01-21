Naga Chaitanya opens up on nasty news reports about him, family being dragged into it

Actor Naga Chaitanya was asked about being the subject of nasty news items and he said that he chooses not to react unless it involves his family or is about ‘something personal’. He added that things are forgotten in a day, thanks to the fast pace of the news cycle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni said that he is not affected by negative stories about him but gets bothered when his family is dragged into it.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Chaitanya said, “One way of looking at it is, it is the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are, that’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it, it’s up to me. Like dad said, unless it is something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, it’s okay, don’t react. News replaces news, tomorrow it’s forgotten.”

Nagarjuna said, “The only thing that bothers me is if they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. I am also okay if they write about me. I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won’t throw stones, right?” He added that it is ‘no big deal’ unless his family becomes the victim of ‘something nasty’. He talked about how many YouTube channels distort facts ‘just for subscribers’ and he selects the ‘not interested’ option when such videos pop up on his recommendations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Naga Chaitanya opens up on divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for first time: ‘If she is happy, I am happy’. Watch

Recently, after Chaitanya announced his split from his wife of nearly four years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there were many rumours surrounding their personal life. She slammed fake news reports about her affairs and abortions in a post and added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.