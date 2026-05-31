Naga Chaitanya reveals how he loves being married to his ‘lady’ Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday; posts unseen pics

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala turns 34 on May 31, and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, had the sweetest birthday wish for her. Gushing over his ‘lady’, the actor even posted unseen photos to celebrate the day and wrote about how much he loves being married to her, expressing his gratitude.

Naga Chaitanya’s birthday wish for Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya dated for two years before marrying in 2024.

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Chaitanya took to his Instagram account on Sunday to post numerous pictures of Sobhita. Set to the track Moments by Kidnap, some pictures show the couple on vacation, while others are photos he's taken of her. One goofy picture even shows Sobhita posing as Chaitanya, pretending to hold her neck from a distance. Posting the unseen pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you (heart emoji).”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Sobhita. One fan wrote, “Wishing Akkineni Lakshmi Sobitha Madam a very Happy Birthday! May Lord Perumal bless this lovely couple, @chayakkineni sir and @sobhitad mam, with endless love, togetherness and lifelong happiness.” Another wrote, “A beautiful bond made in heaven!” Referring to the goofy pic, one fan even wrote, “Sir Last pic should have been the first pic.” About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Sobhita. One fan wrote, “Wishing Akkineni Lakshmi Sobitha Madam a very Happy Birthday! May Lord Perumal bless this lovely couple, @chayakkineni sir and @sobhitad mam, with endless love, togetherness and lifelong happiness.” Another wrote, “A beautiful bond made in heaven!” Referring to the goofy pic, one fan even wrote, “Sir Last pic should have been the first pic.” About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chaitanya dated Samantha Ruth Prabhu on and off for a few years before their 2017 marriage in Goa. However, the couple parted ways and divorced in 2021, writing in their statement that their decade-long friendship will remain the core of their relationship. Samantha has since married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, after dating him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaitanya dated Samantha Ruth Prabhu on and off for a few years before their 2017 marriage in Goa. However, the couple parted ways and divorced in 2021, writing in their statement that their decade-long friendship will remain the core of their relationship. Samantha has since married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, after dating him. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaitanya began dating Sobhita in 2022 but kept their relationship under wraps. Fans discovered it when they were spotted together on a vacation. In December 2024, Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot in Hyderabad after an engagement in August. On the Raw Talks With VK podcast in February 2025, Chaitanya addressed rumours that Sobhita was responsible for his first marriage breaking.

“More than me, I feel bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it. There’s no fault of hers in this. She came into my life in a very organic and beautiful way. We chatted on social media, met casually, and became friends, building our relationship from there. She was not connected to my past in any way at all. So, I feel bad when people talk wrongly about her. It’s very wrong to drag her,” he said.

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Chaitanya will soon star in Vrushakarma and was last seen in Thandel. Sobhita was last seen in the Prime Video movie Cheekatilo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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