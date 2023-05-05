Naga Chaitanya says ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu deserves all the happiness: ‘Both of us have moved on with our lives’

Ahead of the release of the next film Custody, Naga Chaitanya talked about the relations between him and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor shared they both had since moved on from their marriage after their divorce last year, but the media and public constantly bring it up, diminishing the healthy space they both have built. He also added that he thinks Samantha is a 'lovely person' and 'deserves all the happiness'. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya on Akkineni family's recent lean period at box office: ‘Last few releases didn’t work as we expected')

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were married from 2017 to 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). She made her film debut with Naga in the Telugu film. They also starred opposite one another in the films Autonagar Surya (2014), Manam (2014) and Majili (2019). The actors were also part of the ensemble cast in the National Film Award-winning Mahanati (2018). The couple got married in October 2017 and announced they were divorcing in October 2021.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor shared, "Yes. It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "[Samantha] is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."

Naga Chaitanya is the son of actor Nagarjuna. He made his film debut with Josh (2009) and the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave was a breakthrough film in his career as well. His last Telugu film, Thank You (2022), didn't live up to expectations. The romantic drama directed by Vikram Kumar also starred Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Last year, he made his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He played Bala, Laal's friend and colleague in the army. The Hindi film, which did not fare well at the box office, was an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10