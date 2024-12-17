Naga Chaitanya says he tells Sobhita Dhulipala to speak with him in Telugu: ‘Just hearing that same texture…’

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones. In a new interview with The New York Times, Chaitanya opened up about how their relationship began, and what were the qualities that made her fall in love with her. Chaitanya said that he often asks Sobhita to talk with her in Telugu so that he can ‘improve’ in that language. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala dances to her own baaraat music in unseen video, gushes ‘meri shaadi ho rahi hai’. Watch) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared their official wedding pictures on Instagram.

What Chaitanya said

Even though Naga Chaitanya was born in Hyderabad, he grew up in Chennai, where he was raised for almost two decades. His mother tongue is Telugu, but in Chennai, he also spoke Tamil. He was educated at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Chennai and at AMM School, Chennai.

In the interview, Naga said: “In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages. Just hearing that same texture [Telugu] and having that same warmth when you speak to someone- I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve.”

He went on to add, “With actors, sometimes we are trying to put something out there about our films or something about a product- most of it is staged in a way. So when something pops up that's very organic and real about a person, I immediately gravitate to that kind of content.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in the presence of close friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was a vibrant showcase of Telugu customs and traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. Chaitanya looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. Following their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their first public appearance as husband and wife on December 6 at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.