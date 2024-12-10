Sobhita Dhulipala dances to her own baaraat music in unseen video, gushes ‘meri shaadi ho rahi hai’. Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala was on cloud nine as she embarked on a new journey with actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad surrounded by loved ones. Now, a video from the wedding day has surfaced, which shows Sobhita not letting the ‘baaraat fomo’ creep in. Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding; visit temple with Nagarjuna. Watch Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their relationship official in August this year.

Dancing with joy

In the clip, Sobhita is seen dancing to her own baaraat music, her face radiating with joy and happiness. Her excitement is palpable as she gushes about her marriage. The video is shared by her makeup and hair artist Shraddha Mishra.

The video shows Sobhita getting ready for the wedding. At one point, she is seen dancing with joy on the dhol beats, which are being played outside at the baaraat.

“Shraddha, meri shaadi ho rahi hai! (I am getting married),” an excited Sobhita said at one point.

The behind-the-scenes video also shows the makeup artist doing Sobhita’s makeup for her big day. After she gets ready, Sobhita is seen posing for the pictures. Following this, Sobhita mentioned, “Now I’m feeling shy”, only to resume dancing to the dhol beats.

“Glowing with love and just the right touch of magic @sobhitad," read the caption of the post. Sobhita commented on the post, and wrote, “Baaraat FOMO is real."

About the wedding

Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in the presence of close friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was a vibrant showcase of Telugu customs and traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The intimate family affair was also attended by a host of celebrities, who added glamour and excitement to the festivities.

Nagarjuna shared official photos from the wedding on his X, formerly known as Twitter. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote. For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. Chaitanya looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. Following their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their first public appearance as husband and wife on December 6 at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

More about the couple

It was in August this year when the couple made their relationship official after months of rumours. They opened up about the love affair by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

In terms of work, Chaitanya will soon be seen in star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi; the film will be released in theatres next year. Meanwhile, Sobhita was last seen in web film, Love, Sitara.