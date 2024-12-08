Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share first pics from their wedding, check out unseen photos

ByAnanya Das
Dec 08, 2024 06:56 PM IST

In a photo, Sobhita Dhulipala stood in front of Naga Chaitanya as she held his face in her hands. Both of them smiled, looking at each other.

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the duo gave a glimpse of their special day. (Also Read | Nagarjuna holds back ‘kodalu’ Sobhita Dhulipala's hair as she applies bottu in temple. Watch)

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared a post on Instagram.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared a post on Instagram.

Sobhita, Chaitanya share first pics from wedding day

In the first photo, Sobhita stood in front of Naga Chaitanya as she held his face in her hands. Both of them smiled. A few pictures showed the duo performing rituals. In a photo, Sobhita was seen leaning backwards as Chaitanya tried to put the garland around her neck. Sobhita and Chaitanya looked at each other as he performed a ritual in another photo.

Unseen pics of Sobhita, Chaitanya

She was seen staring up as she sat on the floor during the wedding ceremony. A few candid pictures showed the duo smiling. Sharing the photos, they caption the post, written in Telugu, as, "This is a sacred thread. This is essential for my long life. I tie this around your neck, O maiden having many auspicious attributes may you live happily for a hundred years."

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. It was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. Two days later, they stepped out to seek blessings at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. While Naga was dressed in a traditional white pancha, Sobhita opted for a yellow saree.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On