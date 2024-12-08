Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share first pics from their wedding, check out unseen photos

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the duo gave a glimpse of their special day. (Also Read | Nagarjuna holds back ‘kodalu’ Sobhita Dhulipala's hair as she applies bottu in temple. Watch) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared a post on Instagram.

Sobhita, Chaitanya share first pics from wedding day

In the first photo, Sobhita stood in front of Naga Chaitanya as she held his face in her hands. Both of them smiled. A few pictures showed the duo performing rituals. In a photo, Sobhita was seen leaning backwards as Chaitanya tried to put the garland around her neck. Sobhita and Chaitanya looked at each other as he performed a ritual in another photo.

Unseen pics of Sobhita, Chaitanya

She was seen staring up as she sat on the floor during the wedding ceremony. A few candid pictures showed the duo smiling. Sharing the photos, they caption the post, written in Telugu, as, "This is a sacred thread. This is essential for my long life. I tie this around your neck, O maiden having many auspicious attributes may you live happily for a hundred years."

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. It was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. Two days later, they stepped out to seek blessings at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. While Naga was dressed in a traditional white pancha, Sobhita opted for a yellow saree.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.