Nagarjuna holds back ‘kodalu’ Sobhita Dhulipala's hair as she applies bottu in temple. Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made their first appearance after wedding at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning. Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna was also with them. Videos from their visit are being shared online but there is one that especially caught the internet's attention. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding; visit temple with Nagarjuna. Watch) Nagarjuna is caring for daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala like a daughter.

Cute moment captured

In this video, all three bow their heads in front of a priest. He offers them a thaal of turmeric, sandalwood paste and flowers to anoint themselves. Nagarjuna goes first as the priest puts a bottu on his forehead. Sobhita dips her finger in the sandalwood paste and puts a bottu on her own forehead when her untied hair falls on her shoulder. Nagarjuna notices this and holds her hair back and Sobhita gives a soft smile.

The moment warmed a few fans' hearts. “He is like her dad figure and he is caring for her,” wrote a fan. “I so like Nagarjuna,” wrote another. “That is the respect and caring for daughter in law,” wrote a fan. Others found Nagarjuna's gesture unnecessary.

More about the temple visit

Visuals captured by the shutterbugs showed both Chaitanya and Sobhita decked up in ethnic attire. Nagarjuna, the father of Chaitanya accompanied the newlyweds to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam. While Chaitanya was dressed in a traditional white pancha, Sobhita opted for a yellow saree.

Chaitanya and Sobhita on Wednesday solemnized their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

The Dhootha actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.