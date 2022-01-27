Nagarjuna slams fake reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Actor Nagarjuna is furious at those publishing ‘nonsense’ news reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on son Naga Chaitanya's divorce with Samanth Ruth Prabhu. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share that he has not given any interview about the same.

“The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours,” he wrote in his tweet.

Beginning Wednesday, a few news and tabloid sites published stories on how Nagarjuna had revealed that it was Samantha who had asked for divorce. He was quoted as saying that ‘things were alright’ between the couple until New Year 2021, which they celebrated together.

Fans of Nagarjuna commented on his tweet. “Well said sir full of fake news they are spreading now u give good reply for that. I love you sir,” wrote a fan. “Just read it sir, felt like trash news and you have confirmed it,” commented another.

Samantha and Naga announced their divorce in October after four years of marriage. They shared identical messages for their fans, making the announcement. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” they wrote, requesting privacy during the ‘difficult time’. The confirmation of the split came just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

After their announcement, Nagarjuna also shared his good wishes for their future on Twitter. He spoke about the ‘unfortunate’ split and said that their family will ‘always cherish the moments spent with’ Samantha. He also wished them strength to get over the break-up.

Samantha was last seen in a special dance number for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Oo Antava, the song became an instant hit. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starred together in Bangarraju recently.

