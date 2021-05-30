Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse into Mahesh Babu’s morning ritual with his dog, see pic

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a candid picture of Mahesh Babu with one of their pet dogs.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her actor-husband Mahesh Babu’s daily morning ritual. In a picture, the Telugu superstar is seen cuddling his pet dog.

Sharing the adorable picture of Mahesh and his dog, she wrote: “Their morning ritual." The picture got over 49,000 likes within hours of it getting posted on Sunday.

Mahesh Babu is very fond of playing and cuddling with his pet dogs. In May lasy year, he had shared a video of him playing with his pets. Sharing it, he had written: "My big boy turns 9. Awesome time!! #pawsomeparty."

On the career-front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen on screen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The shoot of the film began earlier this year in Dubai. The first schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film will be shot.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. It has been directed by Parasuram.

Earlier this week, the makers of the film clarified that there won’t be any update regarding the film on May 31 on the occasion of the birthday of Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna. Every year, on the occasion of his father’s birthday, Mahesh Babu has some update on his project released. Last year, the title of Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with a poster was released on May 31.

The statement from the makers read, "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and falseful news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then - stay safe and take care."

