Nandamuri Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery, is back home and recovering

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna underwent shoulder surgery recently but is now recovering well.
Nandamuri Balakrishna had the surgery on Tuesday.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:47 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Tuesday underwent a minor shoulder surgery at Care hospital, Hyderabad. He was admitted on October 31st after he complained of shoulder pain which he’s been experiencing over the last six months.

As per a medical bulletin from the hospital, Balakrishna is doing fine and has already been discharged.

“Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon, Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr. B N Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully,” read the statement from the hospital.

The statement further added that Balakrishna has been facing discomfort in his shoulder for the past six months. He was in extreme pain and couldn’t even lift his right hand. Apparently, the actor has been advised rest of six weeks. 

On the career-front, Balakrishna recently shot for a Telugu talk show called Unstoppable. He has hosted a show for the first time in his long career.

In the show’s first episode, actor Mohan Babu was invited as the special guest. It will be aired on Aha OTT platform.

Balakrishna also awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Akhanda, which marks his reunion with director Boyapati Srinu. Having delivered hits such as Simhaa and Legend, the hit combination of Balakrishna and Srinu has reunited for another commercial potboiler.

Also read: Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Debut at 14 to philanthropy, fun facts about the Telugu star

This project will feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Reportedly, one of the characters is an aghora and the makers have kept his look under wraps. The team recently shot a major schedule in Varanasi to complete the filming.

SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen in dual roles in his last release, Ruler. He played a politician as well as a cop.

Boyapati has pinned high hopes on this project after his last two releases – Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Vinaya Vidheya Rama--flopped.

