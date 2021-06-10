Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Debut at 14 to philanthropy, fun facts about the Telugu star
Nandamuri Balakrishna turned a year older on Thursday.
Happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Debut at 14 to philanthropy, fun facts about the Telugu star

As Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 61, here is a look at some interesting facts about him, from his debut at the age of 14 to his political career.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 03:34 PM IST

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned 61 on Thursday. He has now become a household name across the nation, much loved and respected by everyone. He enjoys a humongous fanbase. Having started his career at the age of 14, he has come a long way.

On his birthday, here are some interesting facts that you should know about him:

Actor to politician

Balakrishna is the son of the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao. In 2014, he contested as an MLA from Hindupur and won. Later, in 2019, he won from the same constituency.

Made his debut at the age of 14

In 1974, Balakrishna acted as a child artist in Tatamma Kala. The film was directed by his father.

Philanthropic side

For years, Balakrishna has been helping many cancer patients by offering them free treatment, through Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad.

Nicknames

Balakrishna is lovingly addressed as Balayya or NBK by his fans and film industry colleagues.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh thinks he is kissing Genelia D’Souza’s hand during romantic moment, gets unexpected shock

Recipient of three Nandi Awards

Balakrishna received three Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his work in Narasimha Naidu (2001), Simha (2010), and Legend (2014). The awards, presented by the government of Andhra Pradesh, recognise excellence in Telugu cinema.

Worked in more than 100 films

Balakrishna has entertained fans through his performances. He has worked in over 107 films till now. Some of his latest films include NTR Kathanayakudu (2019), Ruler (2019), Jai Simha (2018), Dictator (2016), Legend (2014) and Simha (2010). He will be seen next in the upcoming Telegu actioner Akhanda, followed by his 107th film, which is tentatively titled NBK107.

nandamuri balakrishna

