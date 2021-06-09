Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nandamuri Balakrishna urges fans not to visit, wish him on birthday this June
Nandamuri Balakrishna, who celebrates his birthday on June 10, posted a message for his fans on Facebook.
Nandamuri Balakrishna, who celebrates his birthday on June 10, posted a message for his fans on Facebook.
telugu cinema

Nandamuri Balakrishna urges fans not to visit, wish him on birthday this June

  • Nandamuri Balakrishna, the popular star of the Telugu film industry, asked his fans to not visit his home or wish him, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:45 PM IST

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna wrote a note urging his fans not to wish him personally this year and to maintain safety measures. The actor's birthday falls on June 10. His fans come to wish him at his residence.

The actor took to Facebook and wrote, "My dear fans, I am forever grateful and indebted to you for the love you have been showering on me. My birthday is on June 10 and people from all corners come to visit and wish me every year. But, during this time, it will not be safe for you to come and greet me. All your love and support have made me what I am today and I request you all to celebrate my birthday indoors with your favorite ones. I can't stand the loss of a single fan. There is no blessing beyond your affection, there is no wish beyond your health. I once again urge everyone not to come and visit me."

The Akhanda actor also extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this pandemic, "In this time of disaster tributes to all my fans, activists, and all those people who lost their loved ones in this pandemic," he added.


A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "Sure we won't come...you are always in our hearts." Another fan said, "Advance birthday wishes to Legend!" A third user wrote, "Very good message. Happy Birthday in advance. Your fans will be happy, if you come on video and talk to us for few seconds on Birthday day." A fourth person commented, "Happy birthday in sir cinema and political legend."

Also read: When birthday girl Sonam Kapoor said she would like a man who is richer and better-looking than Anil Kapoor

Nandamuri Balakrishna last appeared in director KS Ravikumar's film Ruler which released in 2019. He will be seen next in his upcoming Telugu film Akhanda. The film will also star Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in prominent roles.


ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
nandamuri balakrishna telugu cinema

Related Stories

The Great Khali has been receiving a lot of weird comments on his social media, but he takes them all in his stride. (Photo: Anil Dayal/HT)
The Great Khali has been receiving a lot of weird comments on his social media, but he takes them all in his stride. (Photo: Anil Dayal/HT)
bollywood

The Great Khali: Unfazed by trolls

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Social media users and fans have been visiting Khali’s Instagram handle and making hilarious comments. Some have even made offensive requests, to which Khali doesn’t give two hoots.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have worked together in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have worked together in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar reunite for Rakshabandhan

PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar, who worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, will come together for Rakshabandhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.