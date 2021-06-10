Riteish Deshmukh thinks he is kissing Genelia D’Souza’s hand during romantic moment, gets unexpected shock

Riteish Deshmukh got an unexpected shock in a new video posted on Instagram, in which he appeared to be kissing his wife Genelia D’Souza’s hand, only to find out that the hand actually belonged to someone else! It turned out to be the hand of Milap Zaveri, who was hiding behind the couch.

In the video, Riteish and Genelia are seen sitting next to each other on a couch, with their arms seemingly around each other. She kisses him on the cheek and he kisses what appears to be her hand. However, the hand remains on his shoulder, even as she gets up and walks away, giving him an unexpected shock.

Milap then surfaces from behind the couch and grabs Riteish, as he tries to get away. The video is set to the song Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Owl Zurth. “Quite the handy work by @milapzaveri,” the caption read.

Sidharth Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat and Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped laughing emojis on the post. Fans were also left in splits. “Hahaha saath kisi aur ka haath kisi aur ka @riteishd very good,” one wrote. “Hahahhhaha look how much Milap is hammming it up!!!! @milapzaveri @riteishd,” another commented.





Milap has directed Riteish in films such as Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Marjaavaan. The filmmaker’s next is Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Riteish and Genelia fell in love during the making of Tujhe Meri Kasam, which marked their debut in Bollywood. After being in a relationship for several years, they got married on February 3, 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan.

Genelia posted a sweet anniversary wish for Riteish as they celebrated nine years as a married couple in February this year. “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you. Happy Anniversary Love,” she wrote on Instagram.

