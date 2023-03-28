Nani reacts to Dasara being compared with KGF and Pushpa: ‘We are happy, but on the contrary...'

Actor Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his film Dasara this week, has reacted to the comparison with KGF: Chapter 1 and Pushpa: The Rise. In an interview, Nani said that though he is happy about Dasara being compared to the movies, he clarified that it’s a very different film. He added that when audiences come to theatres, they’ll be presented with a 'new world'. (Also Read | Nani on Eega 2 with SS Rajamouli: ‘If the project gets announced, it’ll have the biggest hype of all time’)

(L-R clockwise) Nani in Dasara, Ally Arjun in Pushpa and Yash in KGF.

During the chat, Nani agreed that Dharani was the most challenging character of his career. Dasara has been directed by debutant Odella Srikanth. In the film, Nani plays a character called Dharani. Nani had recently described Dasara as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film. The movie is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

In an interview with Times of India, Nani opened up on Dasara's comparison with KGF and Pushpa. He said, “We are happy that Dasara is getting compared with some blockbuster films like Pushpa and KGF and we are very happy with that but on the contrary, Dasara is very different from both films.”

“The avatar and the backdrop are very different from the movies mentioned. From the poster or the trailer, the audience might be thinking that but it's actually not real which they will realise on March 30. For now, let people think that they will get the best of both worlds and come to the theatre but we are going to present them with a completely new world on the release date,” he added.

When asked about a role he wishes he would have played, Nani lauded actor Suriya's film Jai Bhim. He also said that he wished that he too 'had got that kind of script'. Nani added that it's 'so inspiring to see a film like that'.

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara is gearing up for release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on Thursday. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in key roles. Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him.

