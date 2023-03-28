Nani calls late Sridevi his dream date: ‘Watching her in Kshana Kshanam feels unreal to me’

Actor Nani is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dasara, which releases this week in cinemas. In an interview, he opened up about growing up as a fan of late Sridevi and how watching her in Ram Gopal Varma’s Kshana Kshanam (1991) still feels unreal to him. (Also read: Nani reacts to Dasara being compared with KGF and Pushpa: ‘We are happy, but on the contrary...')

Nani singled out Sridevi's performance in Ram Gopal Varma's Kshana Kshanam (1991) and called it 'unreal'.

With Dasara, Nani is going pan-India as the film is releasing in multiple languages. Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara is gearing up for release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on Thursday, March 30. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Sai Kumar in key roles.

Talking to Times of India, Nani opened up on his dream date. He spoke about the impact of Sridevi on his life while growing. “My dream date would definitely be Sridevi ma'am, but unfortunately, she is not alive today. Growing up, I was a huge fan of Sridevi. I am a big fan of hers even today. Watching her in the film, Kshana Kshanam in Telugu still feels unreal to me, even today,” he said.

In Dasara, directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, Nani plays a character called Dharani. As part of the chat, he agreed that Dharani was the most challenging character of his career.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Nani said: “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”

As much as fans were excited for Nani’s confidence in the film, some asked him not to be so over confident in the comment section. One user wrote: “This man deserves a massive win but I hope this is not over confidence (sic).” Another user wrote: “It is absolutely fine to build hype around your film. Hope it’s not over confidence (sic).”

Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him. “For a lot of people who’ve said I don’t work out of my comfort zone, this will be the answer. It’s a project that I have great expectations from and I’m sure audiences won’t be disappointed.”

