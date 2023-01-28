Nawazuddin Siddiqui announces his Telugu debut Saindhav with Venkatesh; prays to Lord Hanuman. See pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced his Telugu debut, Saindhav, with Venkatesh on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Nawazuddin posted a bunch of pictures and shared the news with his fans. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film also stars Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. (Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui won't do small roles anymore, even 'for ₹25 crore')

In the first photo, Nawazuddin posed with Venkatesh, Rana, and Chaitanya among others at the film's set. The second photo featured Venkatesh and Nawazuddin holding hands. The last picture starred Nawazuddin praying in front of Lord Hanuman's photo frame as several coconuts lay near him.

Nawazuddin captioned the post, "It’s super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his 75th film Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli and @NiharikaEnt. Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni (sparkles emojis)."

Recently, Sailesh shared a photo with Nawazuddin on Twitter. He wrote, “Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It’s gonna be madness I can assure you…”

Saindhav, a pan-Indian action drama, stars Venkatesh in the title role. The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Sailesh Kolanu is best known for the police procedural franchise HIT.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the 2022 action film Heropanti 2. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He has several projects in the pipeline including Haddi. He will essay the role of a transwoman in Haddi, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Akshat also co-wrote it with Adamya Bhalla. Nawazuddin also has Kangana Ranaut's production, Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Bole Chudiya, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra and Afwah.

Recently, Nawazuddin spoke about not taking up small roles even if someone offers him ₹25 crore. “Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga (Now, I won't do a small role even if you offer me ₹crore for the part). I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work,” Nawazuddin told ETimes.

