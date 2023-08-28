Neethone Dance winners are Sandeep and Jyothi; Vijay Deverakonda presents them the trophy

The first season of the Neethone Dance on Star Maa channel has ended. Five couples competed for the trophy in the grand finale on Sunday (August 27). The show, which ran for 12 weeks, was a huge hit with the audience. Vijay Deverakonda came as a special guest for this grand finale.

Vijay Deverakonda presents the trophy to Sandeep and Jyothi.

He presented the trophy to the winners. Along with the trophy, the prize money of ₹20 lakh was also given to the winners. Nataraj, Neetu, Nikhil, Kavya, Pawan, Anjali, Amardeep and Tejaswini competed in the grand finale of Neethno dance. But in the end, the judges announced Sandeep and Jyothi as the winners.

The grand finale of the show lasted for two hours and five couples were in fray for the trophy. Many fans were cheering for Amar and Teju to win but they finished third while Anjali and Pawan were the runners-up. Although the winner was given a trophy and a huge prize money, nothing was given to the runners-up.

Nataraj and Neetu stood fourth. Nikhil and Kavya, who have impressed with their good dance performance since the start of the dance show with you, settled for the fifth position.

Along with the contestants, the judges also entertained everyone with special dance performances. Actors Sada and Radha and Tarun acted as master judges for this reality show. Srimukhi was the host. Vijay Deverakonda came to the final episode as a chief guest to promote his film Khushi that will be released on September 1. He looked dashing in a white outfit and shared interesting tidbits from his life and career.

Also on the show, Vijay revealed how his family has been pressuring him to get married and start a family. The actor joked that his parents want him to have kids already.

