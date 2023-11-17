Nikhil Siddhartha, wife Pallavi Varma are expecting their first child

By Neeshita Nyayapati

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is about to be a father soon, according to sources. His wife, Dr Pallavi Varma is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first child soon. (Also Read | Nikhil Siddhartha apologies to fans for his film Spy. Here's why)

About Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma

Confirming the same, a reliable source close to the couple tells us, “I spoke to Nikhil last night and he was overjoyed with happiness at the news. He told me vadina (sister-in-law) is pregnant and they are looking forward to being parents. They have been wanting to expand their family for a while now and Nikhil believes recent years have brought him nothing but joy, and this is just the cherry on top.” The actor is yet to talk to the press about it or release an official statement on his social media.

Nikhil and Pallavi’s love story

Bang in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 in May, Nikhil and Pallavi tied the knot at a farmhouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The low-key, private nuptials saw only their family in attendance given how large gatherings were banned back then.

Pallavi has since often accompanied Nikhil whenever he travels abroad, with the couple spending quality time together whenever they can. In November 2022, there were rumours that the couple had parted ways but the actor shut down rumours by sharing a loving picture of his wife on social media.

Nikhil’s successful stint

After a long break post the release of Arjun Suravaram in 2019, Nikhil returned to the silver screen with the highly successful Karthikeya 2, a sequel to his 2014 hit film Karthikeya. This time around, the sequel hit screens in multiple languages and was received well. While the films that followed, 18 Pages and Spy, did not receive the response that was anticipated, the actor has still signed numerous projects that are a far cry from what he has done so far.

Nikhil’s upcoming projects

Nikhil underwent a makeover, got buff, trained in combat and grew out his hair to play a foot soldier and underdog in the period action film, Swayambhu. Shooting for the film is currently in progress and the actor recently shared a glimpse of the same on social media. He has also said yes to starring in India House. While the project was rumoured to be based on Veer Savarkar, the actor has stated that the film will instead explore many Indian revolutionaries.

