No updates on Mahesh Babu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata on May 31, say makers

Makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have announced via a statement that there will be no film related update on May 31 on the occasion of Mahesh’s father actor Krishna’s birthday.

Every year, on the occasion of his father’s birthday, Mahesh Babu has some update on his project released. Last year, the title of Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with a poster was released on May 31.

Rumours were rife that the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be unveiled on May 31. However, the makers of the film clarified via a statement.

The statement read, "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and falseful news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then - stay safe and take care."

The shoot of the film began earlier this year in Dubai. The first schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film will be shot.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. It has been directed by Parasuram.

It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. It was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

The makers, as per reports, had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current assignments.

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu will be seen sporting slightly longer hair for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.