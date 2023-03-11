Not Ram Charan, Jr NTR but Lauren Gottlieb will dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023: 'Beyond excited to represent India'

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who was a runner-up in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 6, is excited to perform on the song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023 on March 12. The RRR song, which has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Original Song, has become a worldwide phenomenon. Lauren, who has worked in films such as ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) shared the 'special news' of her upcoming Oscars performance on Friday via an Instagram post. Also read: Jr NTR says Ram Charan and he will not dance to Naatu Naatu on stage at Oscars 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing photos of herself posing with Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Sign in the background, Lauren wrote in her caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!" A comment on her post read, "So proud of you! Going to kill it." Singer-musician Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Whoa Lauren Gottlieb! That's big!" One more comment read, "Yay!!! We’re so excited for you Lauren! Can’t wait to see your performance."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a recent interview, Jr NTR, who is in the US alongside Ram Charan and team RRR for Oscars 2023, had said that he and Ram will not dance to Naatu Naatu on stage at the awards. In the interview, Jr NTR also spoke about MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava performing the track. He added that it will not be just him, but India that will walk down the red carpet at the upcoming awards.

Speaking with KTLA, Jr NTR said, "I don't think that's happening (him and Ram dancing to Naatu Naatu at the event). I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have time to rehearse. Because we don't want to go on to the biggest stage in the world and go unprepared. So, we were busy, I was busy and so was maybe Charan busy with a lot of prior commitments back home. So, I don't think we will be performing but our music director (MM) Keeravani, the singers of the song Rahul (Sipligunj), and my brother (Kaala) Bhairava, they will be performing the song. I think it will be nice for me to sit in the audience and watch the song because the moment I watch that clip, my legs have started aching all over again."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naatu Naatu from the period film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, has been composed by MM Keeravani. It has been nominated for the Best Original Song award at the upcoming Oscars. RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be nominated at the Oscars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10