Pawan Kalyan looks awkward as fan girl, actor Nivita Manoj touches his feet, holds arm to click pics. Watch

Actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, attended the success meet of his recent film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, in Hyderabad. There, his fan girl and actor Nivita Manoj, who played a small role in the film, requested a picture with him. The actor obliged but looked awkward as she touched his feet and held his arm. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan reacts to boycott calls for Hari Hara Veera Mallu; asks fans to ‘hit back’ at trolls if they have ‘guts’) At the success meet of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, actor Nivita Manoj touched Pawan Kalyan's feet.

Pawan Kalyan awkward as fan girl touches feet

Pawan was giving a speech on stage when he randomly noticed Nivita sitting in the crowd. He recognised her as someone who acted in the film and obliged when she asked him for a picture.

As soon as she went on stage, Nivita bent down and touched Pawan’s feet even as he tried to stop her. He asked her for her name before posing for pictures, and she asked him if she could hold his arm. Pawan looked awkward as she held his arm close to her and tried to put her head on his shoulder after a while. Nivita jumped in excitement and almost sat down in his seat before moving to hers.

Pawan praised Nivita’s performance in the film, asking her to sit on stage with them because she’s a part of the team, too. He also jokingly asked her if it hurt when a villain pulled her hair roughly in a key scene from the film. He also jokingly introduced Nivita to Nidhhi Agerwal, telling her she acted in the film. In HHVM, Nivita played a pregnant woman who is caught in a scuffle and saved by Pawan’s character, Veera Mallu.

About HHVM

HHVM is a historic epic that tells the story of an outlaw named Veera Mallu and the treacherous journey he takes from Golconda to Delhi for the Koh-i-Noor. Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb, who rules over the country from the Red Fort with an iron fist, while Niddhi plays a Devadasi named Panchami, whom he meets along the way.