Pawan Kalyan does his signature lungi step as he takes off in car, sends fans into frenzy. Watch video

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently did his signature lungi step as he got into his car in a new video. Taking to social media platforms, fans of the actor shared the clip, that has gone viral. In the video, Pawan can be seen walking towards his car, on the sets of one of his upcoming projects.

As he approached the vehicle, he kicked off the lungi with his leg and then held it with his hand, amid cheers from his fans around. He then turned around and smiled before getting inside the car.

In the clip, Pawan can be seen leaving in a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach car as he exits the shooting spot. Sharing the clip on Twitter, fans wrote that the actor knows the pulse of his fans very well.

Meanwhile, Pawan is awaiting the release of the forthcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, which will be released in theatres worldwide on February 25. The film is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Ayyappan Nair, which was played by Biju Menon; Rana Daggubati will be seen in the role of Prithviraj. It’s the first time both will work together. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads.

At the box office, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to have minted over ₹30 crore. The film is also being remade in Tamil. In Tamil, the film is all set to be remade with Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles. It’s still not sure who will essay which character. Producer Kathiresan has acquired the Tamil remake rights.

