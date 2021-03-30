Pawan Kalyan fans create ruckus at theatre to watch Vakeel Saab trailer, break glass door. Watch

A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab. The trailer was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 at around 4 pm. The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2 pm.

In the commotion, the glass doors of the theatre was broken, but despite that, the fans went inside to watch the trailer. The filmmakers had decided to launch the trailer on Holi.

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The project is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti 2021. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will soon begin shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

