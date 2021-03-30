Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pawan Kalyan fans create ruckus at theatre to watch Vakeel Saab trailer, break glass door. Watch
telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan fans create ruckus at theatre to watch Vakeel Saab trailer, break glass door. Watch

A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Vakeel Saab is the remake of Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab. The trailer was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 at around 4 pm. The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2 pm.

In the commotion, the glass doors of the theatre was broken, but despite that, the fans went inside to watch the trailer. The filmmakers had decided to launch the trailer on Holi.

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Allu Arjun celebrates Holi with family, see pic

Raai Laxmi: Kannada cinema has undergone a massive change, it now has pan India appeal

On Ram Charan’s birthday, Chiranjeevi unveils new Acharya poster featuring them

Sesh Adivi: I told Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents that they have me for life

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The project is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti 2021. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.

Also read: Shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab wrapped up, see pics

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will soon begin shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pawan kalyan amitabh bachchan vakeel saab boney kapoor

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
entertainment

Shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab wrapped up, see pics

UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 05:00 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP