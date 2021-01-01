Shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab wrapped up, see pics

regional-movies

The shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab, a remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s critically-acclaimed Hindi drama Pink, has been wrapped up. Pictures from the final day of the shoot have gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday evening, pictures from the final day shoot from the sets surfaced online and immediately went viral.

In November, Pawan Kalyan resumed shooting for Vakeel Saab. Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, returned to acting with this project which has been directed by Venu Sriram, who collaborates with Pawan Kalyan for the first time.

Pawan Kalyan after the completion of shoot.

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The project is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti 2021. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will soon begin shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Rana will be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Pawan also has two yet-untitled Telugu projects with directors Krish Jagarlamudi and Trivikram in the pipeline.

