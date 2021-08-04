Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan shows off his martial arts skills, fan says ‘like father, like son’

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan is prepping for his acting debut. In a latest video clip that has surfaced on social media, he’s seen showcasing his martial arts skill. Comparing it with a clip from Pawan Kalyan’s film, a fan noted ‘like father, like son’.

In the clip, Akira is seen showing off his skills with a stick. Fans were quick to compare it with a training clip of Pawan Kalyan from his movie Komaram Puli.

Another fan pointed out that the skill runs in his blood. A third fan wrote he was walking in the footsteps of his father.

Akira is the son of Pawan Kalyan’s second wife Renu Desai, a former model-turned-actor. She had worked with her ex-husband in two Telugu films Badri and Johnny.

Johnny, which was written and directed by Pawan Kalyan, was the film that truly showcased audiences the star’s love for martial arts. The film’s story is about a local club fighter going on to become a mixed martial arts coach.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, filmmaker Trivikram is planning to launch Akira Nandan in a grand way. Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan are close friends and have worked together in multiple projects so far.

On the career-front, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He also has projects with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and Harish Shankar in the pipeline.