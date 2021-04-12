IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pawan Kalyan goes into isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19
Pawan Kalyan has isolated himself.
Pawan Kalyan has isolated himself.
telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan goes into isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19

  • Pawan Kalyan is reportedly self isolating after many members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is currently enjoying a great response for his latest release Vakeel Saab, has gone into self-isolation after many of his close staff members including security personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. As per reports, doctors have advised Pawan Kalyan to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure.

As per an India Today report, most of Kalyan’s personal staff members have contacted the virus.

“Everyone in his entourage has been suffering from coronavirus for the past week. He is staying in a calm environment as per the doctor's recommendation,” a source close to the actor was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab is doing well at the box-office. The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to acting after a hiatus of three years.

An official remake of Pink; the film featured Kalyan in the role of a lawyer, the character originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has just begun shooting for the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake will also star Rana Daggubati, who will be sharing the screen space with Pawan for the first time.

Also read: Henry Cavill introduces 'beautiful and brilliant' girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, fans say 'Alexa, play That Should Be Me'

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon. Rana will be seen playing the role of Koshy Kurian, originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
pawan kalyan coronavirus

Related Stories

Vakeel Saab review: Pawan Kalyan plays the defence lawyer in the movie,
Vakeel Saab review: Pawan Kalyan plays the defence lawyer in the movie,
telugu cinema

Vakeel Saab review: Pawan Kalyan shines in highly commercialised version of Pink

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Vakeel Saab movie review: Pawan Kalyan's hero antics overpower the important message that the story had set out to deliver.
READ FULL STORY
Vakeel Saab is the remake of Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Vakeel Saab is the remake of Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan.
telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan fans cause chaos to watch Vakeel Saab trailer, break glass door

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:42 PM IST
A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP