Pawan Kalyan's OG sells out world's 2nd largest IMAX in Melbourne in just 2 minutes, fails hail craze for 'Power Star'

It's still nine days to go for the release of Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited action film, They Call Him OG, marketed as OG. But the buzz is already peaking. The advance bookings for the film began in select overseas territories on Tuesday, with one particular IMAX screen in Melbourne selling out in just 2 minutes. Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster in his upcoming film with Sujeeth titled OG.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan shared screengrabs on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, showing how the Melbourne IMAX show of OG was sold out in just 2 minutes after bookings began. One fan club tweeted, "#TheyCallHimOG sets a record! 🚀🔥The premiere at the world’s 2nd largest screen – @IMAX_Melbourne australia 🇦🇺 – was nearly SOLD OUT in less than 2 mins!" Another added a screenshot showing a sold-out theatre from a booking platform and wrote, “Melbourne IMAX sold out 🔥😎 Entire world is @PawanKalyan territory.”

IMAX Melbourne features one of the world's largest screens with approximately 461 seats. Many other screenshots shared that just one minute after the bookings opened, there were only a handful of seats left. Many fans said this was a testament to Pawan Kalyan's stardom even outside India. According to some tweets, additional shows of the film were added in other locations like Sydney and Coventry due to high demand.

All about Pawan Kalyan's OG

OG, directed by Sujeeth, may be Pawan Kalyan's last film in a while. The actor was recently elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and later appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. This has meant that he has been unable to act full time. The actor promised to finish filming OG before taking a break to focus on his political career.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan and marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu language debut. OG revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan).