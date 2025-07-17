The Odyssey IMAX 70mm tickets go on sale: When and where to watch in US?

The makers of The Odyssey have opened the advance ticket window exactly a year ahead of its release. The Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's next masterpiece’s tickets are available for select IMAX theaters, which are equipped to screen it in 70mm film, Variety reported. Christopher Nolan has directed a couple of billion-dollar blockbusters.

The IMAX tickets for The Odyssey officially commenced on Thursday, July 17, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans must note that the tickets remain available only at movie theaters with IMAX 70mm screens, which is the filmmaker's preferred format. Also, this is just for select showtimes.

Tickets for all other remaining formats and screenings will likely be available for purchase closer to the film’s release date - July 17, 2026.

"Tickets on sale for the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie. One year from now," read a post on IMAX's official X handle.

Interestingly, this is the first time that the tickets for a film have gone on sale a year before its release in theatres.

The Odyssey: What to expect?

The epic action fantasy, Nolan's take on the classic Greek myth, will feature actor Matt Damon as the eternal hero Odysseus. It also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth, among others.

This is the first commercial feature to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras.

Nolan first utilised the high-tech format for 2008 blockbuster The Dark Knight. It emerged as the maiden Hollywood release to use Imax cameras to shoot select action sequences. Post its release, Nolan went on to shoot films like Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014) and Tenet (2020) using the IMAX cameras.

Nolan's last release, Oppenheimer, was a major hit in IMAX, with its premium format contributing a huge 20% to the overall box office grosses, Variety reported.

The Odyssey: Where to watch in IMAX in the US?

In the United States, there are only 16 theatres at present that are well equipped to support the format, according to IMAX. Fans keenly waiting to watch the film on Imax 70mm can start securing their seats now. Here's the complete list of theatres in the US:

Harkins Arizona Mills - Phoenix, Arizona

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace Stadium - Los Angeles, California

Regal Irvine Spectrum - Los Angeles, California

TCL Chinese Theatres - Los Angeles, California

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood - Los Angeles, California

Esquire IMAX - Sacramento, California

AMC Metreon 16 - San Francisco, California

Regal Hacienda Crossings - San Francisco, California

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Regal Mall of Georgia - Atlanta, Georgia

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum - Indianapolis, Indiana

Celebration Cinema GR North - Grand Rapids, Michigan

AMC Lincoln Square 13 - New York

Regal UA King of Prussia - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Regal Opry Mills - Nashville, Tennessee

Cinemark Dallas IMAX - Dallas, Texas

FAQs:

1. What is the story of The Odyssey?

The classic story follows the king of Ithaca, who is on a long journey back home to his wife Penelope after the Trojan War.

2. Who will Zendaya play in The Odyssey?

No official details have been released yet, but she is rumored to play Athena.

3. What is The Odyssey mainly about?

The Odyssey primarily narrates the long and perilous journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca.