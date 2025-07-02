‘This is going to be epic’: Fans gush over leaked teaser of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, praise Tom Holland too

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey has fans excited ever since it was announced last year. The first teaser for the film has leaked online, days ahead of its official release. It was attached to release theatrically along with Jurassic World Rebirth in theatres this Friday. As the teaser surfaced, fans enthusiastically reacted to the first glimpse and gushed particularly over the haunting background score. (Also read: Will Smith reveals massive Christopher Nolan film he refused, which became a beloved blockbuster: ‘It hurts too bad’) Matt Damon in The Odyssey, which is set for release next year in July.

About the teaser

The teaser contains multiple shots of the Mediterranean Sea and the Trojan Horse. It also places the viewer right in the middle of an exchange between Telemachus, Odysseus's son, played by Tom Holland, and Jon Bernthal’s King Menelaus. Telemachus inquires about his missing father, Odysseus (Matt Damon), and right when he wonders if he has been held captive, Menelaus adds, “What prison could hold a man like that?”

Fan reactions

The teaser popped up on X and Reddit, where several fans shared their reactions. One commented, “Didn't even get a lot of the OST, but it already bangs. It's crazy if Ludwig Göransson wins for Sinners AND this. Overall, I love the ominous tone. I never thought a bootleg teaser for a movie a year away could get me so pumped.” Another fan commented, “From what we’ve seen, it looks great. This is going to be epic. July 2026 can’t come any sooner.”

A fan said, “The slice of Christopher Nolan’s THE ODYSSEY is extremely promising, honing in on a mythical aura of a cinematic Greek tragedy surrounded by an ominous choral soundscape and lush world building, Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal feel right in their element! I’m ready for the Gods!”

Many fans also praised Tom Holland's presence in the teaser. A comment read, “This movie will give Tom his first Oscar nomination, won't it?” “I saw The Odyssey teaser, holy s**t it bangs. Tom Holland bout to make some people real silent, amazing acting in the short footage we see,” wrote a fan. A second fan commented, “Just saw The Odyssey teaser trailer… I’m so gassed. Tom Holland, I always believed in you. I can’t wait to watch this film.”

The all-star Universal Pictures production is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem. It features an ensemble cast which includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Benny Safdie. The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.